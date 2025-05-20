'Over 40 employers! Thousands of jobs!': Hiring event in Boulevard Mall this Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another hiring fair is coming to Boulevard Mall this week, connecting locals to thousands of job opportunities.
When: Wednesday, May 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Boulevard Mall, 3528 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89169
The event and parking are both free.
West Coast Job Fairs lists a lot of hospitality employers that will be in attendance, but other industries — such as retail, marketing, healthcare and security — will also be there. Some of the employers listed are:
- MGM Resorts International
- Caesars Entertainment
- Station Casinos
- Binion's / Four Queens
- Tao Group Hospitality
- Harry Reid International Airport
- Harmon Hospital
- Terribles
- Aflac
- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
For more information and to register for the event, go to WestCoastJobFairs.com.
Need a little more time to prepare for your next career? A Career Training Expo is set to happen at the same time and location as the hiring fair.
Career counselors will be on site to help job seekers learn about opportunities and schooling that will prepare them for careers across many industries. Some of the colleges, universities, and technical and trade schools set to attend are:
- 160 Truck Driving Academy
- Crescent School of Bartending
- Crescent School of Gaming
- Grand Canyon University
- Las Vegas Culinary Academy
- Northwest Career College
- PITA Professional Institute of Technology
- UEI LAS VEGAS