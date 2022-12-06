Over 25 offenders involved in hunger strike at Ely State Prison

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Corrections is reporting a hunger strike among some offenders at Ely State Prison.

The strike began Dec. 1, 2022, mostly in protest of the food portions being served but also includes conditions of confinement, property issues and disciplinary sanctions.

Originally, 39 offenders were participating. As of Monday, December 5, 2022, there were 27 offenders who refused food. That number fluctuates daily, as some offenders will receive food one day then return to the strike the following day. Food is made available daily to all participants.

The NDOC is auditing portion sizes at all facilities throughout the state and reviewing the contract with the current food vendor.

Additional complaints are also under review. Participating offenders are being monitored for weight and other health-related statistics. The NDOC takes seriously the health and welfare of the offenders in its custody and is working to resolve this matter.