21-year-old dies from stabbing at Ely State Prison, NDOC says

(KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Corrections said a 21-year-old was pronounced deceased on Friday after a stabbing.

The stabbing occurred at Ely State Prison on December 9. 21-year-old Tyrek Settles was stabbed 12:30 p.m. and then was pronounced deceased around 1:19 p.m. at William Bee Ririe Hospital.

"The investigation remains active," officials said. "No further details are available at this time."

This news also comes recently after NDOC announced a hunger strike that is happening amongst some inmates at the same prison.

HUNGER STRIKE: Over 25 offenders involved in hunger strike at Ely State Prison

About 25 offenders were last reportedly a part of the hunger strike.