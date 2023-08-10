Over 2,000 jobs up for grabs at DETR healthcare career fair

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thousands of healthcare jobs are up for grabs as part of a career fair being hosted by the EmployNV Business Hub of Southern Nevada and the College of Southern Nevada's Career Services and Workforce and Economic Development Division.

"Healthcare is one of our in-demand industries," said EmployNV manager Marchele Sneed. "This event is unique because all the employers attending have job openings that align with the programs offered at CSN. This is a great chance for those who are looking for a job in the healthcare field and for those who want to learn more about these career opportunities."

Some of the employers attending will be University Medical Center, Spring Mountain Treatment Center, Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging, UNLV Health, Boston Dental Group, and The Valley Health System.

Attendees are encouraged to dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their resumes. There will be interviews and potential job offers on the spot.

The event is on Thursday, Aug. 17 at the College of Southern Nevada's West Charleston Campus, which is located at 6375 West Charleston Boulevard. It will be at the School of Health Sciences, K Building. The event is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can register for the event here.