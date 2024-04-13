Out-of-state visitor diagnosed with measles, possibly exposed those on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An out-of-state visitor has been diagnosed with measles and possibly exposed others on the Las Vegas Strip.

On Friday, the Southern Nevada Health District said the person traveled to Clark County from out of state and stopped by several locations in the valley between Monday, April 1 and Saturday, April 6. The Health District said they don't know if the person was immunized or their condition, as of Friday night.

According to the Health District, they are informing individuals and the public who could have been exposed at the following locations during that time frame.



MGM Grand

Grand Wok Noodle Bar on Monday, April 1 at approximately 5 p.m.

International Smoke Restaurant on Tuesday, April 2 at approximately 5 p.m.

MGM Fitness Center on Tuesday, April 2 at approximately 9 a.m.

Cirque du Soleil's Ka on Tuesday, April 2

The food court at MGM on Wednesday, April 3

Harry Reid International Airport (Terminal 1) on Saturday, April 6 arriving at approximately 6 a.m. and department at approximately 9 a.m. from the A7 - A15 Gate area.

In addition to those known locations, the district said the individual "visited locations through Las Vegas and Henderson."

The district states the measles virus can live for up to two hours in the air after a person who is infected leaves the area.

Measles symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, with a distinctive rash that usually appears one to four days after the early symptoms. Measles can spread approximately four days before the rash appears and four days after, according to the Health District.

Because measles can be highly contagious, the Health District said people who may have been exposed should contact their health care providers if they develop symptoms within 21 days after visiting those locations. They should also review their immunization status and contact their health care providers if they are not fully immunized against measles or have not already had the virus.