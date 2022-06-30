LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Oscar Goodman, the former mayor of Las Vegas and one-time mob attorney, held a special edition of his dinner series at his steak house on Wednesday.

At these events, he shared tales from his time serving as an attorney for the mob.

The big question on everyone’s mind for him, though, was if he knew anything about the body found in a barrel at Lake Mead.

”They say you have to do something about the barrel and I said, 'what are you talking about?'” Goodman said. “We have no idea who's in the barrel at this point in time, and even if I know who was in I would not tell the good folks of Channel 13 because they’ll end up in a barrel.”