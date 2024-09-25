LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Opportunity Village, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping people with disabilities, is breaking ground on a new $59 million Northwest campus and Betty's Village North Project.

The Northwest campus promises day habilitation program spaces, on-site workforce training, a retail store, and coffee shop. Betty's Village north project features 90 residences including one- and two-bedroom apartments, and four-bedroom homes.

The location is spread across 17.6 acres and is located at the intersection of North Thom and Rome Boulevards, just off North Decatur Blvd and the 215.

WATCH the groundbreaking and aerial video of the site where the project is being built.

Opportunity Village and community leaders break ground on new housing and community resource project

Construction begins in October with Phase I constructing Betty's Village North. This is expected to last 18 to 24 months. Phase II includes the Opportunity Village Northwest campus.

For more information regarding the organization and resources, click here.