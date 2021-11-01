Open enrollment for health insurance starts in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monday starts the open enrollment period for health insurance in the state of Nevada.

Because of the recently passed American Rescue Plan, Nevada Health Link is able to offer more money to help pay for your coverage.

The people that already have a plan with Nevada Health Link will see a lower monthly premium cost, and some people who were making too much money for financial help will be eligible for the first time.

“These are income-based plans and it just expanded, so if you make over 400% of the federal poverty level then you would be getting access to those subsidies. So, it’s a really great thing of that option with subsidies and financial assistance for more Nevadans,” said Janel Davis, communications director for Nevada Health Link.

This year, the average rate increase was 4.2%, but when the rate goes up, so does the subsidy.

You’ll be able to choose from more than 120 insurance plans from seven different private insurance providers.

Insurance can get complicated, but there is free enrollment assistance online or over the phone. A staff member will answer all your questions and help you through the process.

The enrollment window is open until Jan. 15, 2022.