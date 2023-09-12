Ongoing 215 beltway widening project brings temporary ramp closures to Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you've been wondering about the overnight and early morning traffic around the 215 near Woodbury Beltway, between Interstate 15 and Jones Boulevard, you're not alone.

The cause of these delays is theongoing major project aimed at widening the beltwayto provide drivers with more room to navigate.

On Wednesday, the westbound off-ramp to Decatur Boulevard will be closed from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

On Friday, brace for the following closures:



The I-15 northbound ramp to westbound 215 will be closed from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The Las Vegas Boulevard ramp to westbound 215 will be closed from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The I-15 southbound ramp to westbound 215 will be closed from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Jimmy Floyd, from the County's Public Works Department, says the main goal of this project is to widen the 215 beltway, providing drivers with more space to navigate.

"This is part of the 215 widening project from Decatur to I-15. We're adding additional lanes to the 215. We're also realigning the ramps on the 215 to allow for better traffic flow for commuters. Commuters have experienced several ramp closures over the past month, which has allowed us to resurface the beltway and prepare for the detours that are a major part of the project," said Floyd.

The overall project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2025.

As commuters navigate the temporary ramp closures and endure construction-related traffic disruptions, the long-term benefits of a widened 215 Beltway remain on the horizon.