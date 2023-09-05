Watch Now
Road closures announced as construction to widen Southern 215 Beltway begins

Posted at 11:09 AM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 14:50:26-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new project looking to widen the Southern 215 Beltway is expected to cause major impacts to traffic this week.

Clark County announced several major road closures between I-15 and Jones Boulevard associated with the $84.6 million project, which are set to start on Tuesday.

The project aims to alleviate traffic backups in the area by adding a lane in both directions for a total of five lanes on the beltway. Officials say they hope to relieve congestion for motorists merging from the I-15 to the westbound CC-215 and exiting the CC-215 eastbound to I-15.

The new westbound lane will extend to Jones Boulevard, while the new eastbound lane will extend from Decatur to the I-15. Additional improvements include pavement repairs and resurfacing, drainage facilities, new signage, and lighting.

The project will include overnight closures along the beltway from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., including:

  • Tuesday, Sept. 5 — Decatur Boulevard on-ramp to the eastbound CC-215
  • Wednesday, Sept. 6 — Decatur on-ramp to westbound CC-215
  • Thursday, Sept. 7 — CC-215 eastbound ramp to Las Vegas Boulevard.
  • Friday, Sept. 8 — CC-215 eastbound on-ramp to northbound I-15, the I-15 northbound ramp to the southbound CC-215, and the Las Vegas Boulevard ramp to the westbound CC-215.

Additional closures were also announced by the county, scheduled to start the week of Sept. 10:

  • Sunday, Sept. 10 – The Decatur onramp to eastbound CC-215, 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
  • Wednesday, Sept. 13 – The CC-215 westbound offramp to Decatur Boulevard, 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
  • Friday, Sept. 15 – The I-15 northbound ramp to westbound CC-215, 11 p.m. to 1 a.m., the Las Vegas Boulevard ramp to westbound CC-215, 11 p.m. to 1 a.m., and the I-15 southbound ramp to westbound CC-215, 1 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Officials say the work on the off-ramp for westbound 215 at Decatur will take about six months.

