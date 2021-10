LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County officials have announced donations for the renaming of McCarran Airport have passed the $4.2 million threshold.

It needed to pass that mark to carry out the first phase of the renaming that includes sign changes outside of the airport.

The Clark County Commission approved the renaming of McCarran to Harry Reid International Airport earlier this year.

There was a stipulation that no taxpayer money would be used.

It's not clear when the changes will be made.