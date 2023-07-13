Watch Now
One person taken to Las Vegas hospital after Thursday fire

Posted at 2:55 PM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-13 17:55:57-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person was taken to a Las Vegas hospital after a fire broke out on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Clark County Fire Department, this happened at 1:35 p.m. at 4545 Euclid Street. That's near Harmon Avenue and Eastern Avenue.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle and a boat that were on fire next to a house. They said they were able to put the fire out before it spread to the house.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and as of Thursday afternoon, their condition is unknown.

Officials are investigating and said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

