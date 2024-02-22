One person taken to hospital after shooting at N. MLK Boulevard, W. Bonanza Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking the public to avoid the area after a shooting at N. Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Bonanza Road.

According to investigators, they receive calls about a shooting at 1:07 p.m.

Police said one person has been taken to the hospital.

Several road closures will be in place while police investigate. That includes exits and entrance ramps for I-15 and U.S. 95 onto Martin Luther King Boulevard. They will be shut down.

No further details have been released, as of 1:40 p.m.