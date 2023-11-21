One person killed, one person in custody after shooting in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least one person is dead following a shooting in the southwest part of the valley.

LVMPD officers are expected to hold a press conference at 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

WATCH HERE:

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 7200 block of Arroyo Crossing, which is near the 215 and Rainbow, on Tuesday at 1:36 p.m.

Police said a man was shot and died. They add one person is in custody.

So far, no further details about the incident have been released. However, investigators are asking the public to avoid the area.