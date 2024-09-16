One person killed after planes crash at Minden-Tahoe Airport

MINDEN, Nev. (KTNV) — At least one person is dead after two planes collided near the Minden-Tahoe Airport, which is about 13 miles south of Carson City.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened mid-air around 9:47 a.m.

One plane was able to land at the airport while the other crashed into a field off of Highway 395, near Johnson Lane.

Investigators said one fatality has been confirmed.

The airport was briefly closed, investigators said at 11:30 a.m.. However, they later announced the airport is open, with one runway available.