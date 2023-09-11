One person injured after suspect barricades himself in home near Hacienda, Grand Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are in an hours-long standoff with a suspect who injured at least one other person.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, they responded to a home in the 9700 block of Ocotillo Falls Avenue at 5:43 a.m. That's near West Hacienda Avenue and South Grand Canyon Drive.

Investigators said they received a call about a domestic incident involving assault and battery.

Police said one person was taken to the hospital with lacerations and cuts. However, the suspect refused to leave the home.

SWAT and Metro are both at the scene, as of 11:25 a.m. Investigators are asking the public to avoid the area.