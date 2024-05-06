One person dies in early-morning fire at central Las Vegas apartment building

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person died and another is hospitalized after a fire broke out early Monday morning inside a central Las Vegas apartment.

A fire alarm signal from 3930 University Center Drive called Clark County Fire Department crews to the building at approximately 5:35 a.m., Deputy Fire Chief Billy Samuels stated in a news release.

After arriving at the 10-story residential high-rise, Samuels said crews starting climbing stairs to the fifth floor, where they found smoke and low heat. Forcing open the door to the apartment, fire crews "found limited visibility and moderate heat in a residential unit."

After knocking down the fire, crews encountered one victim who was removed from the apartment unit and transferred to a medical unit, Samuels stated. That victim is said to have "succumbed to their injuries."

An additional victim was able to move down the hallway, and was met by fire crews who transported them to the closest hospital emergency department for medical treatment. That person "had moderate to severe burns but is currently stable," Samuels stated.

Three dogs were also removed from the apartment and "appeared to be doing well," Samuels noted. The dogs were put in the care of Clark County Animal Control.

Fire investigators determined the fire started in the apartment's living room, but as of this report, its cause was undetermined. Officials also noted the fire dealt an estimated $200,000 in damage to the apartment.