One person detained, dozens displaced after apartment fire on West Viking Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas first responders have put out a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex that went up in flames on Monday morning.

According to firefighters, the blaze broke out at a complex in the 4200 block of Viking Road, which is near South Wynn Road and South Valley View Boulevard at 8:40 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming through the eves and the first floor was fully engulfed in flames as well as an extension to the attic. Operations personnel were removed from the roof due to safety issues. The fire was put out at approximately 9:26 a.m.

Nearly 70 personnel responded to the scene including three trucks, ten engines, three rescue units, a Heavy Rescue unit, EMS Supervisor, Air Resource unit, and three Battalion Chiefs.

According to the Clark County Fire Department, the building is a total loss. They add that 18 adults, three children, and 10 animals have been displaced by the fire. No injuries have been reported so far.

The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada said their Disaster Action Team responded to the scene to help families from 16 units. They're providing the families with essential items like clothing, food, replacing prescription medication, and making sure they have a place to stay.

Red Cross officials said they want to remind the public they offer free smoke alarm installation to community members and you can request a visit at SoundTheAlarm.org/Nevada.

The fire is under investigation and Clark County fire officials said one person has been detained and is being questioned in relation to the incident. No further details have been released, as of 12:45 p.m.