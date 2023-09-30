Watch Now
One man injured in shooting at Sunset Vista Mobile Home Park

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Posted at 1:44 PM, Sep 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-30 16:44:33-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police are responding to a shooting that left one man injured at the Sunset Vista Mobile Home Park on Saturday.

According to the LVMPD Watch Commander, officers arriving on the scene located a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. Officers say the man was "conscious and alert" and was transported to UMC Trauma in "stable condition."

Additionally, the shooter was located at the scene.

A preliminary investigation conducted by police indicates that the shooting may have been domestic violence-related.

