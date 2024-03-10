One killed in fiery hit-and-run car crash Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A speeding Dodge Challenger crashed into the back of a Hyundai Sunday morning, lighting it ablaze.

The driver of the 2020 Challenger was also believed to be impaired, according to NLVPD.

At around 1:30 a.m., first responders arrived to the area of Centennial Parkway and Bruce Street. According to their report, they arrived to a burning car with a person dead inside.

The occupants had fled on foot, police say, and so far no arrests have been made.

Anyone who may have information about this collision is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com