One dead in motorcycle crash near UNLV, Flamingo Road shut down for investigation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead following a crash near UNLV on Monday. While investigating the crash, the following road closures will be in effect:



Eastbound and westbound Flamingo Road shut down

Cambridge through Palos Verdes University Center is Closed

Police ask drivers to avoid the above areas

A motorcycle and a car crashed into each other at the intersection of University Center Drive and Flamingo Road at about 11:22 a.m. on February 26.



Right now police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash and have road closures in effect as of 1:15 p.m.

Just yesterday, a 20-year-old motorcyclist died after crashing into sidewalk on North Maryland Parkway. His marked the 30th traffic-related death in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2024.

