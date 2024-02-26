Watch Now
One dead in motorcycle crash near UNLV, Flamingo Road shut down for investigation

File photo of a Las Vegas police / LVMPD police car
Posted at 1:23 PM, Feb 26, 2024
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead following a crash near UNLV on Monday. While investigating the crash, the following road closures will be in effect:

  • Eastbound and westbound Flamingo Road shut down
  • Cambridge through Palos Verdes University Center is Closed
  • Police ask drivers to avoid the above areas

A motorcycle and a car crashed into each other at the intersection of University Center Drive and Flamingo Road at about 11:22 a.m. on February 26.

Right now police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash and have road closures in effect as of 1:15 p.m.

Just yesterday, a 20-year-old motorcyclist died after crashing into sidewalk on North Maryland Parkway. His marked the 30th traffic-related death in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2024.

