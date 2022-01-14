One dead in crash near Rampart, Tournament Hills drives in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are on the scene of a fatal crash near Rampart and Tournament Hills drives.

Police say it was a 2-vehicle collision.

One vehicle was occupied only by the driver, who died. The other vehicle had a total of 4 passengers including the driver. No information has been shared by authorities regarding any injuries to those 4 people.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

