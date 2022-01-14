Watch
Local News

Actions

One dead in crash near Rampart, Tournament Hills drives in Las Vegas

items.[0].image.alt
KTNV
Breaking news for July 18
Posted at 9:53 PM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 00:53:08-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are on the scene of a fatal crash near Rampart and Tournament Hills drives.

Police say it was a 2-vehicle collision.

One vehicle was occupied only by the driver, who died. The other vehicle had a total of 4 passengers including the driver. No information has been shared by authorities regarding any injuries to those 4 people.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH