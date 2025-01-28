Watch Now
On this day in history: Nevada began nuclear testing 74 years ago

On this day 74 years ago, nuclear testing kicked off at the Nevada Test Site, just 65 miles north of Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monday marks an event that changed the course of history.

This marked one of the most significant nuclear test sites in the nation. The test began with the detonation of "Shot Able," a 1-kiloton bomb as part of Operation Ranger between 1951 and 1992.

The U.S. government conducted 928 nuclear tests.

