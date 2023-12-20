On heels of F1 race, Super Bowl will also impact local roads

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While we don't know yet which two teams will play in the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, we are learning more about how the big event will alter local traffic routes.

Some roads around the stadium — which is located just west of the south end of the Las Vegas Strip — will be closed leading up to the game.

Justin Sullivan Expect busy roads for Super Bowl weekend around Las Vegas

That list includes Dean Martin Drive, the road that runs north/south just to the east of Allegiant Stadium.

Dean Martin will be partially close beginning Jan. 18 and will be fully closed near the stadium from Feb. 8 through Feb. 15.

Hacienda Avenue will also be fully closed between Valley View and the Strip from Jan. 27 until Feb. 15.

Some other lesser-used roads around the stadium will also be affected. The road closure information was presented Tuesday during a Clark County Commission meeting.