Oldest Mexican restaurant in Las Vegas produces 10,000 pounds of masa for tamales this holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Doña Maria Tamales, the oldest-standing Mexican restaurant in Las Vegas, is in the midst of producing thousands of pounds of masa for their tamales this holiday season.

Since 1980, the Martinez family has been making tamales from a recipe that's now been passed down for three generations. Though the restaurant has tamales available year-round, during the month of December they prepare more than 10-thousand pounds of masa dough. In the days leading up to Christmas Eve, they ramp up production to two thousand pounds a day.

Founder Alfredo Martinez and his daughter Neriza Johnson, who also works at the restaurant, says they're grateful to have been a part of Vegas Valley residents' holiday traditions for more than four decades.

"I'm very humbled that Las Vegas has allowed us to go into their homes every year," said Johnson. "They have our tamales and they say, 'Oh, Christmas is not the same if you guys don't have them!"

"It's part of our life," said Alfredo Martinez. "We plan to continue to do this until God says 'Let's Go!'"

During the holiday season, Dona Maria sells more than 1,200 dozen tamales weekly. If you want one, Neriz says it's best to order online ahead of time or you could be waiting in a line outside. You can place your orders on their website here.