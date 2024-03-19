Officials suspect arson in mobile home fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials are suspecting arson in a Monday afternoon fire that sent two people to the hospital.

Fire dispatch received calls around 1:48 p.m. regarding a building fire at 6125 Judson Ave. When they arrived around 1:52 p.m., they found smoke coming from the side window of a double wide mobile. Two occupants had already evacuated and were outside the home when crews arrived.

Firefighters put the fire out and found two victims inside the building. They were taken to UMC Hospital by Clark County Fire Department crews to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews from North Las Vegas Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue assisted in the response.

CCFD investigators suspect arson as the cause of the fire.