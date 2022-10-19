Officials in Clark County question the future of retail pet sales

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pet shops as we know them could be a thing of the past in some areas of Clark County.

An ordinance introduced at Tuesday's county commission meeting would prohibit the retail sale of small pets.

The ordinance would prohibit the sale of dogs, cats, potbelly pigs and rabbits.

If an ordinance is put in place, it would permit a one year period for stores to adjust their business model.

A number of pet shops submitted business impact statements describing how it would impact their shops and employees.

Code Enforcement Chief Jim Anderson described what some said.

"Employees who work at the retailers that close or change their business model may be laid off or lose their source of income," says Anderson.

Other jurisdictions such as Mesquite and North Las Vegas have similar ordinances, a handful of other states also have bans such as California.

A group of people showed up to the meeting to show support for the proposed ordinance during public comment.

"There is no excuse to breed animals for retail sales while we have thousands of animals already here waiting to be adopted into loving homes," says Kacey Kern.

Next the county commission will hold a public hearing on the ordinance November 1st at 10 am.