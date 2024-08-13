Body found in Lake Mead confirmed as missing paddleboarder

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — Officials have confirmed the body found recently in Lake Mead is the same person who went missing earlier this week.

Rangers with the Lake Mead National Recreation Area said they recovered a body on Wednesday north of Boulder Harbor.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the person as 58-year-old Gregory Bell.

Bell had been reported missing earlier this week. The National Park Service said he was last seen paddleboarding near Boulder Islands.

Bell was reportedly with a group, and heavy winds had caused some people to fall into the water. NSP had said Bell was the only person who hadn't returned.