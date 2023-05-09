Officials caution hikers after mother-daughter search and rescue mission near Hoover Dam

KTNV — A mother and daughter went out for a hike along the White Rock trail system near the Hoover Dam, then the rescue calls came in. Now that they are safe, safety officials are urging caution ahead of hot summer months.

The 54-year-old mother had become dehydrated during their April 30 hike, and her 26-year-old daughter separated from her to get help. Soon calls were coming in that both women were in and out of consciousness.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office SAR Mission courtesy of Mohave County



The Lake Mead National Park Service contacted search and rescue helicopter crews out of Kingman, Arizona to aid in the rescue around 4 p.m. on that day.

The women were air lifted back to a command post and evaluated by Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire medics. Crews found out the mom was dehydrated and fell, and the daughter became dangerously exhausted on her trek back to the trailhead.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office shared the following tips for hikers and recreationalists in our region:

Remember that an easier hike downhill, means a harder return uphil



Bring plenty of supplies (especially water)

Hiking can be deadly without proper preparation

Trails down to the Colorado River close from May 15-September 30.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office, Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire and the Western Air Rescue, Lake Mead National Park Service collaborated to perform the rescue.