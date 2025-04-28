Occupants survive with minor injuries after viral video shows speedboat crash on Lake Havasu

LAKE HAVASU, Ariz. (KTNV) — A powerboat attempting to set a speed record flipped multiple times through the air before crashing back into the water during a competition on Lake Havasu.

The dramatic incident happened Saturday during the Anderson Powersports Desert Storm event when the vessel was traveling at approximately 210 mph before it suddenly went airborne, somersaulting several times before splashing down.

VIDEO | Lake Havasu speedboat crashes during speed competition

Airborne boat crash on Lake Havasu during Desert Storm Shootout Event

Two people aboard the powerboat were transported to the hospital with broken bones, but are expected to make a full recovery.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office patrol boats were monitoring the area near Site Six on Lake Havasu when deputies observed the boat lose control and crash. Sheriff's deputies, rescue divers, and River Medical paramedics responded immediately to the partially sunken vessel.

The occupants were exiting the enclosed capsule of the boat when rescuers arrived. They were loaded onto a Mohave County Sheriff's Office rescue boat where they received treatment for their minor injuries before being transported to a nearby launch ramp to wait for an ambulance.

Event divers were in the water within 20 seconds of the crash, with public safety divers and personnel arriving seconds later, Mohave County authorities said.

Investigators determined both occupants were wearing all appropriate safety gear including helmets, restraints, and life jackets during the crash.

The Anderson Powersports Desert Storm shootout is an annual special event authorized by the United States Coast Guard. The incident occurred on a closed course with rescue divers and safety personnel on standby.

Mohave County authorities said there will be no further investigation since the crash happened on a closed course during a sanctioned event.



