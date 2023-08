LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — People in Nye County looking to pay their property taxes could have issues today.

According to the Nye County Treasurer's Office, they're currently experiencing problems with online and phone payment processing system. Officials said they anticipate it will be down through Wednesday.

They add that offices in Pahrump and Tonopah can still accept cash and check payments in person. Those payments are due on Aug. 21. They said there will also be a 10-day grace period.