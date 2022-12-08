Nye County Sheriff’s search for armed fugitive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Dec. 4, deputies from the Nye County Sheriff's Office responded to the Pahrump Nugget for a report of a guy with a rifle.

During the investigation, it was determined that there had been a brawl at the bar and that Anthony Bell, 26, of Pahrump, had left and gone to his car.

Bell returned to his truck, pulled his gun, racked it, and charged the security man and another male. Bell ultimately fled.

Deputies from the NCSO responded to Bell's last known residence on Dec. 12. Kathleen Juliano, 25, of Pahrump, was found there. Initially, she first refused to leave the house, but she ultimately did.

The home was searched, but Bell was not found; nevertheless, the gun used in the crime was confiscated and revealed to be a short-barreled rifle.

NCSO Deputies discovered a hypodermic device filled with drugs and living circumstances unsuitable for children when investigating the house.

According to a release, Juliano was arrested for:

Possession of a controlled substance

Child Neglect

Additionally, an arrest warrant has been issued for Anthony Bell for the charges of Assault with a deadly weapon, aiming a gun at a person, drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner, and possession of a short-barrelled rifle, detectives say.

Bell is described as a 26-year-old White man, 5'08", 137 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen driving a white Nissan Frontier.

Bell should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact 775-751-7000 or send an email to sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.