PAHRUMP, Nev. (KTNV) — The Nye County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to locate 5-year-old Junior.

The Sheriff's Office posted Junior missing on Facebook Sunday. He was last seen near Betty Avenue and Lola Lane in Pahrump.

NCSO said he was last seen wearing blue "swim trunk like" shorts and blue flip flops with no shirt. He's also described having blue eyes and brown hair.

Officials said if anyone finds or has seen the boy, to contact the Sheriff's Office and report it.