Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Nye County officials find missing 83-year-old man

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Missing Man 7-24-23
Missing Nye County man vehicle - 7-24-23
Posted at 1:51 PM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 14:04:32-04

UPDATE

On Tuesday, Nye County officials said Irving Jensen has been safely located. The Nye County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the public and all outside agencies and organizations for their valuable assistance in his search.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Nye County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man.

Investigators said 83-year-old Irving Jensen was last seen on Saturday in Pahrump.

Police said he was driving a white 2023 Ford F150 with the Nevada license plate 894V33 or an expired temporary license plate similar to the photo below.

Missing Nye County man vehicle - 7-24-23

Nye County officials said they believe Jensen could be heading to Kingman, Arizona.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 775-751-7000 option 5.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH