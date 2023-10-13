Nye County man facing luring charges, law enforcement looking for additional victims

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — The Nye County Sheriff's Office is looking for possible additional victims after a Pahrump man was arrested.

According to the sheriff's office, Da'zjon Blazio is facing charges for luring a minor at Pahrump Valley High School and for marijuana sales.

No additional information about the incident has been released, as of Friday afternoon.

Nye County officials said anyone with information regarding additional victims can contact the sheriff's office at (775) 751-7000. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at (702) 385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.