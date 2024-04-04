Watch Now
Nye County law enforcement looking for man accused of harming elderly person

Posted at 3:13 PM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 18:13:13-04

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — The Nye County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man accused of hurting an elderly person.

According to law enforcement, Josh Simmons is wanted in connection with a "violent crime against an elderly person", which happened on March 30, 2024.

He is 45 years old and is described as being 5'9" and 280 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Nye County officials said he is known to drive a white International Prostar+ semi-truck and a grey Dodge 3500 pickup truck, possibly with Utah license plates.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is urged to notify the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000, option #5. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada online or at (702) 385-5555.

