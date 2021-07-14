UPDATE: Diesel fuel available in Beatty

UPDATE: Nye County officials now say that the ARCO Rebel is expecting a shipment of diesel fuel within the next two hours. Eddie World currently has a supply.

ORIGINAL STORY

Nye County officials say fueling stations in the town of Beatty along U.S. 95 have run out of diesel fuel as of Wednesday afternoon.

RELATED: Should people in Las Vegas be concerned about possible gas shortage?

The earliest shipment of diesel fuel is anticipated to arrive Thursday, according to a county spokesperson.

Officials did not immediately give a reason for the fuel shortage but said the nearest fueling stations for diesel are located in Amargosa Valley (30 miles south), Pahrump (76 miles south) and Tonopah (95 miles north).