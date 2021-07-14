Watch
UPDATE: Diesel fuel available in Beatty

Tofail Ahmed
Posted at 2:03 PM, Jul 14, 2021
2021-07-14

UPDATE: Nye County officials now say that the ARCO Rebel is expecting a shipment of diesel fuel within the next two hours. Eddie World currently has a supply.

ORIGINAL STORY
Nye County officials say fueling stations in the town of Beatty along U.S. 95 have run out of diesel fuel as of Wednesday afternoon.

The earliest shipment of diesel fuel is anticipated to arrive Thursday, according to a county spokesperson.

Officials did not immediately give a reason for the fuel shortage but said the nearest fueling stations for diesel are located in Amargosa Valley (30 miles south), Pahrump (76 miles south) and Tonopah (95 miles north).

