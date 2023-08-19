Nye County deputy sheriff arrested on wire fraud, perjury, and civil rights violations

NYE COUNTY (KTNV) — A deputy sheriff with the Nye County Sheriff's Office has been arrested and accused of federal wire fraud, perjury, and civil rights violations. On Friday, the Justice Department said 42-year-old Captain David Boruchowitz was arraigned on those charges.

According to a federal indictment, Boruchowitz falsely arrested the former CEO of Valley Electric Association, VEA, in Feb. 2019. The indictment alleges the arrest was "part of a larger scheme to defraud the former CEO of her job by falsely alleging in various court documents that the CEO embezzled services from the VEA." The indictment alleges Boruchowitz made false statements and omitted material facts in order to obtain court documents under false pretenses.

The indictment states Boruchowitz also caused press releases to be issued from the Nye County Sheriff's Office that falsely alleged the investigation and arrest of the CEO was the result of a "court-authorized process" when he did so under false and fraudulent pretenses and without probable cause.

Justice Department officials add he perjured himself by falsely testifying during a federal civil trial deposition about his knowledge and level of involvement in the circumstances surrounding the arrest.

If convicted, Boruchowitz could face up to one year in prison on the civil rights charge, five years on the perjury charge, and up to 20 years on the wire fraud charge.

A trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 16, 2023.