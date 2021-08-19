Nye County deputies shot at during ongoing standoff

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Law enforcement in Nye County is on the scene of a standoff between deputies and a shooter.

Nye County Sheriff's Office says deputies are being shot at and ask people to avoid the area of Dana Way in Pahrump, about an hour and a half west of Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

