Watch Now
Local News

Actions

NWS issues another Flash Flood Warning for some parts of northeastern Las Vegas Valley

Monsoon Weather
David Zorzi
Monsoon Weather
Posted at 2:22 PM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 17:22:28-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service has issued yet another Flash Flood Warning for parts of the northeastern Las Vegas valley.

The warning will remain in effect until 4 p.m., according to NWS Las Vegas. Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms will be producing heavy rain across the warned area, particularly over Kyle Canyon Road.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. NWS also listed Rainbow Canyon, Mt. Charleston, Spring Mountains, Red Rock Canyon, Kyle Canyon Campground, and Fletcher View Campground as areas that will experience flooding.

Thursday night's storms led to record rainfall with 1.28" of rain, making this the "wettest monsoon" in a decade, according to the National Weather Service.

RELATED: Las Vegas experiencing wettest monsoon season in 10 years, NWS says

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH