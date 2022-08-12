NWS issues another Flash Flood Warning for some parts of northeastern Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service has issued yet another Flash Flood Warning for parts of the northeastern Las Vegas valley.

The warning will remain in effect until 4 p.m., according to NWS Las Vegas. Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms will be producing heavy rain across the warned area, particularly over Kyle Canyon Road.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of northeastern Clark and northwestern Mohave Counties until 345PM.



Heavy rain is expected to cause flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Turn around, don't drown! #NVwx #AZwx pic.twitter.com/01y1or2VX5 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 12, 2022

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. NWS also listed Rainbow Canyon, Mt. Charleston, Spring Mountains, Red Rock Canyon, Kyle Canyon Campground, and Fletcher View Campground as areas that will experience flooding.

Thursday night's storms led to record rainfall with 1.28" of rain, making this the "wettest monsoon" in a decade, according to the National Weather Service.

RELATED: Las Vegas experiencing wettest monsoon season in 10 years, NWS says