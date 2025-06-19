NV Energy may shut down energy for the Mount Charleston Area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NV Energy is issuing a Public Safety Outage Management (PSOM) WATCH for customers in Kyle Canyon and Angel Peak.

Due to strong winds, low humidity in the region and high temperatures, NV Energy can potentially shut power down beginning Friday, June 20 at 3 p.m. and last until Saturday, June 21 at 1 p.m.

Due to the current weather forecasts, a PSOM is likely.

A WATCH requires NV Energy to power down equipment to ensure community safety and prevent potential wildfire ignition. The time frame includes the duration of the weather event and the time required to inspect power lines or debris blowing into power lines, and other equipment that can cause a wildfires.

A PSOM WATCH may be canceled if weather conditions improve.

For more updates, you can click here.

