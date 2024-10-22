NV Energy doing fire mitigation work on Mount Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Crews are busy doing fire mitigation work on Mount Charleston to prevent future wildfires.

NV Energy said you can expect to see their crews and partnering agencies replacing aging power poles in the Angel Peak area.

The new poles will have innovative fire mesh technology while lines will be rewired to enhance system resilience.

Due to the steep, mountainous terrain, a helicopter will be used to conduct the work. The helicopter and heavy equipment will be in the area through the end of the year.

According to NV Energy, the helicopter will be staged at the Middle Kyle Canyon Fire Station near State Road 157 and they have designed the work to have minimal impact on Mount Charleston residents and visitors.

They don't expect any new road or trail closures or power outages.

Southern Nevada is still under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.