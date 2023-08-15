NV Energy crews working to prevent wildfires

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NV Energy and partner agencies are working to cut down on wildfire risks in the valley.

On Tuesday, crews started the first phase of vegetation management work as part of a multi-phase plan. They add these preventative maintenance measures will reduce the chance of wildfires on the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area at Mount Charleston.

"This work is crucial in improving the safety and resiliency of our power system that serves Mt. Charleston, while at the same time improving forest health and being respectful of the sensitive ecosystem and recreation environment the Kyle Canyon and Angel Peak area has to offer," said Jesse Murray, vice president of electric delivery and natural disaster protection for NV Energy.

According to NV Energy, the public will see crews working in Kyle Canyon along State Route 157, Kyle Canyon Road. Crews will be using equipment like chainsaws and pole mowers to remove vegetation close to power lines. When there are steep slopes or sensitive environments, NV Energy officials said helicopters may be used to remove trees or work on infrastructure.

They added crews will work during daytime hours and no traffic delays are expected in this first phase of the plan. However, in future phases of the project, visitors and residents may experience occasional delays in the area. They said more information, including how it impacts traffic, will be released when crews get closer to the next phase.