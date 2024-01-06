Number of homeless Southern Nevada pets surges 35% following holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In the aftermath of the holiday season, the responsibility of pet ownership takes center stage – ensuring pets are well-fed, loved, and receive adequate exercise. However, with the festivities now over, there has been a significant increase in the number of homeless animals.

Bryce Henderson, President of the animal rescue nonprofit No Kill Las Vegas, explains, "Unfortunately, because of the New Year's festivities, the fireworks that go off scare and disorient the dogs; they get out of their yards, which they typically don't do."

From December 29-January 4, The Animal Foundation reports admitting over 450 animals from across Clark County. Among them, 260 were strays, 85 were surrendered by their owners, six were adoption returns, and 84 were confiscations.

"You do have people who maybe got pets this year as presents, and it didn't work out. So they think they can just dump that back on society and take it to the shelter, unfortunately," Henderson notes.

Comparing this time last year, where there was an influx of 340 animals at The Animal Foundation, this year marks a nearly 35% increase to 458 total animals.

Jennifer Dull, a Las Vegas resident and animal lover, voices her concern about giving animals as gifts.

"It's awful how so many animals get picked up after the holidays," Dull said.

Advocating for adoption, she emphasizes, "I've always adopted animals because it extends your life, just having them with you, brings so much joy."

To locate a missing animal on Animal Foundations website, visit https://animalfoundation.com/get-pet-help/lost-pets [animalfoundation.com]