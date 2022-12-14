Now on Sale: UNLV Softball Season Tickets

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV Softball's 2023 season tickets are now on sale. The season-ticket package includes all UNLV Softball home games and tournament games played at Eller Media Stadium, as well as a free UNLV Softball hat for each season-ticket account holder.

Season tickets are $50 for adult general admission and discounted to $40 for seniors, UNLV alumni, faculty, and staff. Children 12 and under, as well as Nevada high school students with a valid ID, can claim free tickets on game days at the stadium box office.

UNLV students can claim their complimentary tickets online or by showing their Rebel ID at the ticket window.

The Rebels begin their season on February 10 with a doubleheader against Southern Utah and Arkansas at Eller Media Stadium.