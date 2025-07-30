Note found on NYC shooter raises questions about CTE brain disease

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A note found on the man who opened fire at a New York City building is raising serious questions about chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a brain disease often linked to repeated head trauma.

The NYC mayor says the shooter believed he had CTE and held a grudge against the NFL, even though he never played in the league. The man also asked that his brain be studied after his death.

An autopsy is currently underway to look for signs of the disease.

Dr. Aury Nagy, a Las Vegas neurosurgeon, explained what CTE is and its warning signs.

"Chronic traumatic encephalopathy is a disease that affects people who've been involved in active contact sports like boxing, football, hockey, people who've been in the military in combat situations repeatedly. It's a deceleration injury in which the cells in the brain appear to be getting injured in a way that they can't recover from," Nagy said.

When asked if the disease can be identified before death, Nagy confirmed it cannot.

"That's correct. There's not a definitive diagnosis. Patients will sometimes have symptoms of memory dysfunction or a labor mood, increased aggression, headaches, and sometimes, when it's severe motor dysfunction," Nagy said.

While CTE is rare, the effects can be serious, especially if warning signs are missed.

