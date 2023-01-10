North Vegas growth going into 2023 is expected to generate billions in economic impact

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas is booming with growth and companies are relocating and expanding there, bringing thousands of jobs and billions in economic impact. Going into 2023, Boxabl, a home manufacturing company is starting off the year strong

The company held a ribbon cutting on Monday for its second factory in North Las Vegas. They will now double their production and meet the demand for these popular tiny spaces.

The growth of this company is just one example of many in this area. Jim Daley has lived in North Las Vegas for nearly 10 years and says he never would have expected so much growth in such a short amount of time.

"North Las Vegas is really growing faster than any city in Nevada, probably in the country," Daley said.

Daley says the city's growth has been explosive and that it is alarming, he moved to this part of town for peace and quiet.

"I wouldn't have moved into where I am at, because I am right on the corner of Asher and McCarran and the growth is unbelievable," Daley said.

Not far from Daley's home is Boxabl and with the addition of a 120,000 sq. ft. factory to their existing factory of 170,000 sq. ft, Galiano Tiramini, Boxabl Co-Founder says they are expecting to make thousands of homes a year. He says finding space in North Las Vegas was like striking gold.

"How business-friendly they were, how they are working closely with us, expediting permitting, it's just been amazing," Tiramini said.

Like many other businesses now at home in North Las Vegas, Boxabl is a growing company meeting an essential need in our valley, affordable housing.

"We are trying to set up next after this factory a billion dollar factory here in Vegas to produce hundreds of thousands of houses in the future," Tiramini said.

Pamela Goynes-Brown, the North Las Vegas Mayor says Boxabl is leading the way in 2023, but in 2022, she says eight companies relocated or expanded in North Vegas, bringing more than 1200 jobs and 9.1 billion dollars in economic impact.

"It is affordable to do business here in the state of Nevada, especially in North Vegas and we have the land available to come here and open shop," said Goynes-Brown.

