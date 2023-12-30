Watch Now
Male died, female at hospital after North Las Vegas shooting; female in custody

Posted at 7:05 PM, Dec 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-29 22:39:33-05

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department said two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting Friday evening.

Police said a shooting occurred in the 6600 block of Lookout Lodge Lane around 4:29 p.m. This is near Aviary and Deer Springs ways.

Police did not immediately know the conditions of the adult female and male struck. But around 7:30 p.m., police learned that the female had non-life-threatening injuries, and the male died at UMC.

Police said a female suspect was taken into custody.

KTNV will provide more details as they become available.

