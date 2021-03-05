North Las Vegas police seek help finding missing 17-year-old

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police need help finding a 17-year-old who they say ran away from home.

According to authorities, 17-year-old Aleah Scheible was last seen on Dec. 9, 2020, in North Las Vegas.

She was reported missing on that day and was last seen near the area of Pivot Avenue near Commerce Street and El Campo Grande Avenue.

Police say her case has been upgraded from a "missing runaway" to "missing endangered runaway."

Scheible is described as a female, about 5’8” tall and 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black coat over a red UNLV coat with blue jeans, red Vans shoes and a blue backpack.

She has her nose and ears pierced.

Police say Scheible takes several types of medication for bipolar, depression, and thyroid complications. She does not have access to her medications and did not take it with her.

Her father stated she has run away several times in the past and has either returned home on her own or checked herself into a hospital.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for Scheible, or any Jane Doe matching the above description, and to notify the police immediately if found. It should be noted that HIPPA permits disclosure upon request to law enforcement, and is authorized pursuant, 45 C.F.R. section 154.512.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Scheible is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

