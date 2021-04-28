North Las Vegas police seek 7-year-old boy reportedly taken from legal guardian's home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Detectives in North Las Vegas say they need help finding a 7-year-old child who was last seen in the presence of his non-custodial mother after being taken from his legal guardian's home yesterday.

On Tuesday around 6:35 p.m., the North Las Vegas Police Department was notified that 7-years-old Kaya Doxon (born on Jan. 7, 2014) was taken from his legal guardian's home near the 2100 block of Ellis Street, in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Belmont Street.

Police say Doxon was seen in the unlawful presence of his non-custodial mother, 47-year-old Tishelle Kelley. They were last seen in the area of North Eastern and East Searles avenues yesterday shortly before 9 p.m.

Police say Kelley may put Doxon in dangerous settings and officers are asking for the public's help for Doxon's safe return.

Kelley is described by police as about 5'5" tall, 240 pounds, with short pink curly hair and a tattoo on her chest. She was said to be last seen wearing a pink shirt. Police say she may frequent high drug-related settings that are unfit for children.

Doxon is described as a young boy about 4'11" tall, 80 pounds, and has short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black short-sleeve t-shirt with gold writing "I'm an animal" on it, black sweats with grey stripes, and white DC shoes.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for Kelley and or Doxon, or any John/Jane Doe matching the above descriptions, and to notify the police immediately if found. It should be noted that HIPPA permits disclosure upon request to Law Enforcement, and is authorized pursuant, 45 C.F.R. section 154.512.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kelley or Doxon is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

